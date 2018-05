Yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League, TRE-ZINE Da Souza netted twice as Overland United defeated Cane End Gunners 2-1 at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goal for Cane End Gunners was scored by Emerson Prince.

This afternoon at 4:30, Pride and Joy (2) will square-off with SV United of Georgetown also at the Biabou Playing Field.







