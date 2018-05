MISS PATSY MORGAN LEE of Barrouallie died on Thursday May 17th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 27th at the St. Theresa’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Reversion, Barrouallie. The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform.







