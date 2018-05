MRS I-OLA JEANETTE OLLIVIERRE better known as NAN-NE of La Pompe, Bequia died on Tuesday May 15th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 27th at the Paget Farm Community Centre. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.







