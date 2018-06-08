FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose, SVG General Services Maple defeated Irie Travel Vets 31-12 in the 3rd Division.

Also, Island Blends Maple whipped the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 72-23 in the 2nd Division.

At the same venue this afternoon, the Under-16s will face New Era Pepper Stars in the Division 3 at 5:00, and will be followed at a 5:45 match in the 2nd Division between North Leeward Stars and Eveready Future Stars.







