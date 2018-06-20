POLICE INVESTIGATIONS

Police are still carrying out their investigations into the Friday June 15th murder, which occurred between 7:15 a.m. and 5:30 in Queens Drive.

According to a police report, some unknown person or persons with malice aforethought, caused the death of Antonia Carter, a 69 year old retired Social Worker of USA and Queens Drive “By beating her about her body”.

No one has been caught in relation to the incident.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested and charged Oben Collins – a 56 year old Farmer of Greiggs, for unlawfully and maliciously wounded Railton Collins, a 48 year old Farmer of Greiggs, by cutting him on the right side of his neck with a knife”.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Greiggs. Mr. Collins is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court – to answer the charge.

Police have also arrested and charged Brensley Gaymes, a 40 year old Labourer of Barrouallie for Wounding.

According to investigations, on May 20th 2018 at around 4:30 p.m. in Barrouallie, Mr. Gaymes unlawfully and maliciously wounded Michael Morgan, a 24 year Labourer of Barrouallie, “By chopping him in his belly with a cutlass”.

Mr. Gaymes is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.







