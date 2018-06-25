BEQUIA PAGEANT RESULTS

Miss Caribbean Woods – Treecia John walked away with the title of Miss Bequia following the pageant on Friday evening at the Clive Tannis Hard court.

She won three of the four categories; Best Evening wear, Best Talent Best Swimwear. She was also adjudged Miss Photogenic.

First runner up was Miss Jacks Beach Bar – Nikozia Ollivierre who and also won the viewer’s choice award.

Second runner up was Miss Bequia Express – Jimaria De Freitas took the Best Interview category and Miss BOS Marine Services Limited- Staci-Ann Compton was adjudged Miss Congeniality.

The other contestant was Miss Real Grenadines – Ashely Sam.

Activities for Bequia Carnival continued on Saturday the hosting of the first kiddies carnival from 2 p.m. under the Almond Tree.







