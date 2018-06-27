FORESTRY AND HURRICANE SEASON

Vincentians have been urged by the Forestry Services within the Ministry of Agriculture – to ensure that they are prepared for the Hurricane season.

The encouragement came from Senior Forestry Supervisor, Cornelius Richards – who said that people often wait until the last minute, to have their overhanging trees cut.

Mr. Richards is however appealing to persons to become more proactive in order – to have matters addressed early – to ensure that they are fully prepared for the Hurricane season.







