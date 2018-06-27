ROBBERY & INVESTIGATION

Police are investigating a Robbery that occurred in Gun Hill, on Wednesday June 20th 5:30 p.m.

According to a report from the Police, Nitra Nash, a 20 year old Student of Gun Hill was robbed by an unknown named man.

The assailant, through the use of force by “striking her, causing her to fall on the ground,” robbed Nash of one Grey I-Phone 6 cellular phone, valued at 850 and 645 EC Dollars in Cash.

Meanwhile, Police are investigating the circumstances which lead to the Assault of Ronneia Durham-Balcombe, a 31 year old Lawyer of Prospect.

The report said Mrs. Durham-Balcombe was assaulted by Ronald “Ronnie” Marks, a 48 year old Lawyer of Prospect, who allegedly boxed her on the right side of her face” causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The incident is said to have occurred at Prospect on Saturday, June 23rd around 4:30 p.m.







