INVEST SVG ENHANCING LOCAL BUSINESS

This country’s Investment Promotion Agency Invest SVG says it is continuing to implement initiatives which are aimed at enhancing the local business sector.

This statement was made by Executive Director of Invest SVG, Anette Mark, as she addressed the recent official launch of the Everything Vincy Plus Expo.

This year’s Expo will be held from October 23rd to 28th, at the Geest Cargo Terminal in Kingstown, and will bring together regional and international buyers to meet with local producers to enhance the growth of the local business sector.

Miss. Mark said they implemented a Buy Local Campaign earlier this year and it has been very successful thus far and said the High Export Potential Program has also been a huge success.

Miss. Mark said they are also continuing to work closely with the Caribbean Export Development Agency to further enhance the local business sector.

Over 120 Exhibitors will participate in this year’s Everything Vincy Plus Expo.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related