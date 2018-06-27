The flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will be flying high in The Hague, Netherlands as Nafesha Richardson has been selected to participate in the annual One Young World Summit which gathers together the brightest young leaders around the world, empowering them to create positive change.

The young Ambassador is in no way a novice in the leadership arena nor are her academic and professional credentials inadequate. She has proven to be a most illustrious leader and has been celebrated for her many achievements.

The annual One Young World Summit brings together the most valuable young talent from global and national companies, NGOs, universities and other forward-thinking organizations.

Delegates meet and make lasting connections with peers from almost every industry, sector and country. No youth led movement outside of the Olympic Games represents as many nationalities as the One Young World Summit.

During the Summit delegates debate, formulate and share innovative solutions to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

They hear and are heard by world leaders acting as One Young World Counsellors.

Past Counsellors include Justin Trudeau, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, Mary Robinson, Bob Geldof, Kofi Annan, Sir Richard Branson, Emma Watson, Professor Muhammad Yunus, and Arianna Huffington.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related