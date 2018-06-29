FANTASTIC FRIDAY, CALYPSO SEMI FINALISTS

Twenty-two Calypsonians are [preparing to match their skills in a grand show-down tonight, at the 2018 Calypso Semi Finals, Fantastic Friday.

They Semi-Finalists are:

Dynamites Calypso Tent

1. Carlos “Rejector” Providence

Graduates Calypso Tent

1. Chewalee ‘Chewalee’ Johnson

2. Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar

3. Maxwell “Tajoe” Francis

4. Kingsley “Hero” Roberts

5. Nigel “Broom” Layne-Little

6. Phylcia “Nubian Empress” Alexander

7. Hance John

8. St. Clair “Mitch” Lavia

On Tour Calypso Tent

1. Kenneth ‘Vibrating Scakes’ Alleyne

2. Adolphus “I Come” Miller

3. Elvis ‘Abby Jah’ Abby

4. Robert ‘Patches’ King

5. Wendell ‘Speshie’ Goodrich

Upstage

1. Fitzroy ‘Bro Ebony’ Joseph

2. Shaunelle Mc Kenzie

3. Zamfir “Zangie” Admas

4. Shernelle ‘Skarpyan’ Williams

5. Cleopatra ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson

6. Joanna Christopher

7. Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid

8. Shena Collis

Reserves:

1. Glenford ‘Azarah’ Charles

2. Sherikah Richards

Tonight’s Show is scheduled to begin at seven at the Victoria Park, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







