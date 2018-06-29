FANTASTIC FRIDAY, CALYPSO SEMI FINALISTS

Twenty-two Calypsonians are [preparing to match their skills in a grand show-down tonight, at the 2018 Calypso Semi Finals, Fantastic Friday.
They Semi-Finalists are:
Dynamites Calypso Tent
1. Carlos “Rejector” Providence
Graduates Calypso Tent
1. Chewalee ‘Chewalee’ Johnson
2. Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar
3. Maxwell “Tajoe” Francis
4. Kingsley “Hero” Roberts
5. Nigel “Broom” Layne-Little
6. Phylcia “Nubian Empress” Alexander
7. Hance John
8. St. Clair “Mitch” Lavia
On Tour Calypso Tent
1. Kenneth ‘Vibrating Scakes’ Alleyne
2. Adolphus “I Come” Miller
3. Elvis ‘Abby Jah’ Abby
4. Robert ‘Patches’ King
5. Wendell ‘Speshie’ Goodrich
Upstage
1. Fitzroy ‘Bro Ebony’ Joseph
2. Shaunelle Mc Kenzie
3. Zamfir “Zangie” Admas
4. Shernelle ‘Skarpyan’ Williams
5. Cleopatra ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson
6. Joanna Christopher
7. Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid
8. Shena Collis
Reserves:
1. Glenford ‘Azarah’ Charles
2. Sherikah Richards
Tonight’s Show is scheduled to begin at seven at the Victoria Park, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.
