SOLIDARITY WITH VENEZUELA

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza paid a courtesy call to this country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, at the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on Wednesday of this week.

A release from the Embassy stated that the discussions covered a lot of bilateral and multilateral relations.

Dr. Gonsalves was quoted as saying that as always – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stands in strong solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, its people and its government.

The Prime Minister went on to say that Venezuela is in a challenging period globally, hence it is imperative that they think strategically – in order to work out their problems.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister has been traveling through the Caribbean this week, seeking to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation.

Following his visit to this country, The Minister will meet with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, then Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia.







