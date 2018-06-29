RATHO MILL ACCIDENT

Police are carrying out an investigation into circumstances surrounding an accident, which occurred in the vicinity of Jack’s Wall in Ratho Mill, yesterday.

According to the Police HW835, a dark blue 14 seater passenger Van, driven by Jerald Walters of Lowman’s Windward, went over an embankment around 3:00 p.m.

The Police said a number of persons were taken to the hospital yesterday afternoon to receive treatment for minor injuries.

The Police said it is unclear what triggered the accident.







