SCIENCE FOOD LAB

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is providing the enabling environment to encourage more young people to get involved in the Agriculture Sector.

The Prime Minister said in light of this a Food Science Lab is being constructed at the Community college at Villa.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, delivered the feature address at the opening of the Montreal Greenhouse Park last week and said it is critical for the youths of this country to combine their knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to advance the Agricultural Sector







