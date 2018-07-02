The VINLEC Junior Pan Fest, will be staged this afternoon and is expected to be a top class show on the calendar of activities for Vincy Mas 2018.

The show will see eight school bands and five community bands, including two from Union Island, firing up Carnival City, Victoria Park.

The 2017 Junior Pan champions in the school based and community categories respectively – the Girls’ High School and the Sion Hill Euphonium – will be defending their titles.

The other competing bands in the school bands category are the Marriaqua Government School, Sandy Bay Government School, Bethel High School, C.W Prescod Primary School, Union Island Secondary School, South Rivers Methodist School and Troumaca Government School. The community bands category will see Symphonix, Starlift, Genesis and debutants Union Island Combined vying for the top spot.







