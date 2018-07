The Girls High School and the Starlift Steel Orchestra are celebrating today, after coming out on top in the Vinlec Junior Pan Fest, held at the Victoria Park yesterday.

The Girls High School was first in the Schools category, with C.W. Prescod taking the second position and the Marriaqua Government School taking the third spot.

In the Commuinity Bands category, Starlift Steel Orchestra was first, Sion Hill Euphonium second and Symphonix third.







