MR FEROL BAXTER COTTOY better known as BOOTS of Park Hill formerly of the British Virgin Islands died on Thursday May 31st at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Friday July 13th at the St. Peters Anglican Church, Mount Grenan. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Colonarie Cemetery. Transportation for persons attending the funeral will be provided.







