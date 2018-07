MS IDA LOVINA ISAACS of Campden Park died on Wednesday July 4th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 15th at the Mt Zion Spiritual Baptist church, Questelles. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery. The Yellow Van with Registration Number HW909 will transport persons between Layou and Buccament from 11:30am to the Funeral.







