FRANCIS AND RIVER WORKS

Minister of Transport and Works, Julian Francis is appealing to people across the country to desist from building their homes close to rivers.

He made the appeal as he responded to a question in the most recent sitting of Parliament.

Minister Francis said the Government continues to appeal to people not to construct structures close to rivers but many people ignore these warnings.

He said people continue to build homes and other structures close to rivers despite warnings by the relevant officials and when they are damaged during disasters everyone then turns to the Government for assistance when these issues could have been avoided.

Minister Francis said they are continuing to work on a project to design river embankment and defense works for the Buccament River.







