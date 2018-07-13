DAY AGAINST HUMAN TRAFFICKING

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the global community in observing World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30th 2018, under the theme “NOT FOR SALE”. In light of this, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit attached to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, will be embarking on a sensitization drive during their upcoming summer program.

During the launch of yesterday’s Police Summer Program – Coordinator of the anti-trafficking in persons unit, Summer Program Constable Garret Dopwell, said that over the years, the unit has been working towards an awareness of Human Trafficking to the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Constable Dopwell said each year, millions of children become victims of human trafficking and it is the aim of the unit, to educate children on the dangers of human trafficking.

Meanwhile Head Anti-Trafficking in persons Unit, Inspector Junior Simmons, said that during this year’s summer program the unit will be launching Video geared towards children who are at risk of human trafficking.







