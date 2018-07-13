RED CROSS SYMPOSIUM

A Regional Symposium will be held here today to look at Climate Change issues.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross society will host the session on the theme: Building Community Resilience to mitigate the impacts of Climate Change in the Caribbean

The Symposium is being hosted by the Society as part of its 70th anniversary activities, and it aims to strengthen sub-regional interconnectivity and awareness leading to the development of a sub-regional response strategy;

It is also intended to sensitize the leadership of the Red Cross Movement in the Caribbean of the threats associated with the impacts of Climate Change in these communities and to examine how national societies could partner with government and non-state actors in the mounting of the most efficient response to natural hazards.

Presentations will be made by local Environmentalist, Dr. Reynold Murray, Dr. David Farrell of the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, and Inigo Barrena – Head of the Disaster and Crisis Unit at the Regional Office of the Americas of the International Red Cross.

Participants will be drawn from Government Ministries, NGO’s and private sector organizations, and Medical Universities.

The Symposium will also be joined by Regional and International Presidents and Directors-General of National Societies and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.







