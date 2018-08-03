COAST GUARD SUMMER UPDATE

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service says its Annual Summer program is progressing well thus far.

Petit Officer and Coordinator of the Program, Damien Franklyn said the program which commended on July 6th is currently into its second phase.

He says thus far the children between the ages of 14 to 18 who are participating in the program have been learning a lot.

Petit Officer Franklyn says the third phase of the program will begin soon.

This year’s program is being held under the theme “Shaping Our Youths for Life’s High Seas” and will wrap up on August 21st.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related