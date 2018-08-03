GINGER VILLAGE ROAD REHABILITATION

There will be no vehicular access to the Ginger Village Road from the Belmont Main Road from next week Wednesday, August 8, to Sunday, August 19.

The temporary arrangement is being made, to facilitate the construction of the cross-road culvert that is part of the road rehabilitation works currently underway.

On September 2, 2013, a large landslide occurred on the Belmont main road in the area of Ginger Village – rendering the road impassable.

The road is the main inland arterial road that connects several large communities between Mt. Pleasant/Peruvian Vale and Arnos Vale Fairhall, Belmont, Mesopotamia, Ginger Village, Evesham, Hopewell, Calder and Richland Park.

This road is also the main inland route to the new International Arport at Argyle. As a result of the landslide, the road has been blocked and traffic has not been able to use the road over half of its length. This has caused significant disruption in the movement of traffic and great difficulty for the road users.

To address the issue, the Government signed a contract with Dipcon Engineering Services Ltd. on April 28, 2017 in the amount of $3,821,822.77, to execute the road rehabilitation works, which commenced on Monday, October 16, 2017. The works are being funded by the EU.







