SING IT LIKE THE STARS

Six Finalists will be performing in the grand showdown of this year’s Sing It Like The Starz competition, set to take place here tomorrow.

The Competition is being co-ordinated by the Arch City Entertainment Management Agency.

Hayden Billingy, one of the organisers, said the competition is designed to give exposure to young upcoming Gospel Artistes, who would be vying for a recording contract.

The Finalists who would be featured tomorrow are; La Toya Pitt, Sehon Kydd, Algee King, Alysa Laborde, Kevon Glasgow and Darius Da Souza.

The Competition will take place tomorrow at the Harvest Bible Chapel at Arnos Vale from 7pm.







