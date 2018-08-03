SUPPORT BUY LOCAL CAMPAIGN

Invest SVG is appealing to Vincentians to continue supporting the Buy Local Campaign.

The appeal was made by Marketing Officer at Invest SVG, Anginella Young as the Agency advances preparations for this year’s Everything Vincy Plus Expo which will be held from October 23rd to 28th, at the Geest Cargo Terminal in Kingstown.

Miss Young said the Buy Local Campaign is being used as a bridge for the “Everything Vincy Plus Expo”, which is intended to bring local, regional and international buyers together with local producers.

She said the campaign which was launched in March has been very successful thus far.







