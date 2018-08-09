CANOUAN CARNIVAL SUCCESS

Club Nuevo, the Organizers of the Canouan Carnival activities, which climaxed last week have described this year’s festival as a huge success.

The festival was held under the theme “The Ultimate Summer Event in the Grenadines”.

President of Club Nuevo, Hansel Henry said the reviews from patrons was that they totally enjoyed themselves during the festival and they had people coming from all over the world to be a part of Canouan Carnival 2018.

He is also thanking everyone who made this year’s edition of the festival a success.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related