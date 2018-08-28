MR RALPH EDWARD CASTELLO better known as UNCLE RALPH and LUNATIC of La Croix died on Saturday August 11th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 2nd at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. Tributes begin at 1:30 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Monkey Hill Cemetery, Richland Park. Transportation will be provided by the School bus – Tee- Gee and van with registration H 9254 and will leave Simon and Biabou at 1:00 pm. and Fully Loaded and van with registration number HR 274 and will leave Belmont at 1:00 pm







