MR CORDICE FYN-BAR GARRAWAY of Comptor Village, Canouan died on Saturday September 15th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 29th at the Our Lady of the Assumption, Roman Catholic Church, Canouan. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lewis Cemetery, Canouan.







