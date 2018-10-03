BREAKAWAY FIRMS FOOTBALL

Combined Banks dominated yesterday’s match of the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field where they defeated Textile Sports Ministry of Education 5-1.

There were two goals each by Dylon John and Hance John, while Kadeem Mofford converted a single for Combined Banks. The goal for Textile Sports Ministry of Education was scored by Troy Wyllie.

This afternoon at 4:25, VINLEC will play against R and R Construction Transport and Works also at the Grammar School Playing Field,







