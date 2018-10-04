I SQUARE JUDGING

Judging in the 2018 Idea and Innovation Competition known as the I-Square Competition begins next week

The competition, organized by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) is providing an opportunity for young people to put forward Ideas and Mobile Applications that can facilitate the implementation of new systems or improve existing systems within both the public and the private sectors of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During the preliminary judging phase, participants will be judged separately in the Secondary and Open categories, at the NIS Conference Room.

Presentations in the Secondary Idea Category will be judged net Tuesday October 9th beginning at 9 a.m.

This will be followed by judging in the Secondary Mobile App Category on Wednesday October 10th and the Open Category on Thursday October 11th also at 9 a.m.







