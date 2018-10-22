LIAT SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Several matters are being addressed at a Meeting of the Shareholders Governments of Regional Airline, LIAT, here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who is Chairman of the Major Shareholders, was expected to deliver remarks at the Meeting, along with Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

The meeting also includes a presentation on the LIAT Restructuring plan by Chairman Dr. Jean Holder, as well as a presentation by Chief Executive Officer, Julie Reifer-Jones.

The meeting is taking place at the Argyle International airport Conference Room.

This afternoon’s session will include Plenary Discussion with Union Stakeholders.

Following the meeting a Media Conference will be held just after two this afternoon, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

The LIAT Shareholder Governments are Antigua & Barbuda Barbados, Dominica and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.







