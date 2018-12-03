CXC GOVERNANCE MEETING

Preparations are being finalized for the hosting of the Annual Governance meetings of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) her this week

The two major meetings – the meeting of the School Examinations Committee and the meeting of Council will be held on December 6th and 7th, under the Chairmanship of Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

On the night of Thursday December 6, the official Opening of Council and the presentation of awards for outstanding performance in the May/June examinations will take place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Awards will be presented for outstanding performances in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC).

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, will deliver the feature address. Remarks will also come from Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince will deliver remarks, Sir Hilary Beckles, CXC Chairman; and CXC Registrar Glenroy Cumberbatch,

This year’s awardees will come from Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago.



Prior to the governance meetings, a delegation comprising CXC officials and the 15 awardees will pay courtesy calls on Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Education Minister St. Clair Prince, and Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday.

On Wednesday 5 December, a CXC team will meet with principals of secondary and primary schools at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

This meeting is part of CXC’s stakeholder engagement programme and gives stakeholders in the host country the opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns and express their opinion directly with CXC officials.

St Vincent and the Grenadines last hosted CXC governance meetings in 2006.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related