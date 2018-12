MS EDITH ETHELINE YOUNG better known as MAR-YIE and ESTELLE DAVIS of Mt Bentick, Georgetown died on Wednesday November 28th at 110. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 9th at the Mt Sinai Spiritual Baptist church, Caratal, Georgetown. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.







