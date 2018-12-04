PRISON ACTIVITIES

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prison Service will be hosting a week of activities from this Sunday December 9th, under the theme: Holding Hands, Changing Lives for Re-integration.

The activities are being held as the Prison Administration continues with its ongoing effort to rehabilitate Offenders and reduce crime.

The programme will be held from the 9th to 16th December, and would include, a Church Service, Community Outreach, Public Speaking for Inmates, a Family Day; Sports Day; Exhibition and Concert.

The Prison Administration says the Church Service will be held this Sunday December 9th in the High Court Yard under tents. It will be open to the public to attend and will be conducted by the Kingstown Baptist Church.

The Community Outreach Programme is planned for Monday 10th, and is designed to aid in crime reduction by having inmates going out into the various different Communities and talking with people on the blocks, standing at the roadsides and other places.

The Public Speaking Competition will be held on the Compound of Her Majesty’s Prisons from 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday December 11th. The participants will speak for eight minutes on the topic: Crime: Its Causes and Solutions, as well as a two-minute impromptu presentation.

The Inmates Family Day will be held on the compound of Her Majesty’s Prisons in Kingstown and at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility on Wednesday 12th from 9.00 am. On this day inmates will be able to spend a half hour with their family under tents and share a meal.







