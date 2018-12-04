SVG-TRADEWINDS

Over 300 delegates are expected to be involved in phase two of the 2019 Tradewinds Exercise, which will be held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in June next year.

The Exercise, which has been dubbed TW19, will be held from June 14th to 19th 2019.

The Annual military exercise is directed and sponsored by the United States Southern Command.

An opening event will be held this Friday December 7th at 10 a.m. at the Cabinet Room.

The main address will be delivered by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

TW19 will attract over 350 military, police and civilian personnel from several Caribbean islands, as well as the United States, Canada, France, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The exercise will focus on maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and field training.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related