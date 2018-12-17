NATIONAL TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP















In yesterday’s matches of the National Tennis Championships at the National Tennis Centre in Villa, Khir Huggins and Michelle Gun-Munro defeated Agostini Soleyn and

Cleopatra White 6-0, 6-2 in the Mixed Doubles, while Akeizo Quammie and Alexi Humphrey beat Miguel Francis and Cristine Veira 6-3, 6-0.

The Championships are continuing this afternoon. In the Men’s Doubles, Arnel Horne and Richand Hoyte will meet Ihor Zhuravlov and Hendrick Wentzel at 5:00, with Keshawn Butler and Miguel Francis playing against Akeem Guy and Akeizo Quammie at

the same time.

There is also action today in the Women’s Doubles Semi-finals in which sisters, Amarlia and Gabrielle Benn will oppose Alexi Humphrey and Anastasia White at 4:00 this afternoon, while Niquette and Myka Williams will meet Sherri-Ann John and Michelle Gun-Munro at 6:00 this evening.

The Junior Championships will continue this morning at 9:00. Over 40 Juniors are competing.

