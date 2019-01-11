MANDARIN AT SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Vincentian students are continuing to respond favorably to Mandarin classes being offered at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

A release from the Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan says this is the 6th year that the classes are being offered at the Community College at the Beginner and Intermediate levels.

The classes are provided for students and for persons who are interested in learning Mandarin after work.

Siao An-Huei, a professional Mandarin teacher dispatched by the TaiwanICDF, has been teaching Mandarin in the Community College since 2014.

Ms. Siao said, the courses are one aspect of mutual co-operation between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She was assigned by the TaiwanICDF not only to teach Mandarin in the Community College but also to exchange Taiwanese culture with the students of the College.

Ms. Siao stressed that patience and confidence are the most important factors in learning a foreign language. She also said that her students at the Community College are the most diligent creative students she has ever taught.

She expressed gratitude for the help and support she has received from the students and staff of the Community College over the past five years. And, she said she has learnt a lot from her students about the culture and beauty of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related