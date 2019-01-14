COMPOST FACILITY IN SVG

The New Compost Production Facility located at the Orange Hill Agriculture Biotechnology Centre will be officially handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture today.

The Compost facility was constructed at a cost of 1.5 million EC dollars is equipped with three bio-digesters for making compost and a steam sterilizing machine for the sterilization of soil and other inputs used for vegetable seedling production.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture says there will also be the handover of a project Strengthening Farmers’ Organization and Improving Fruit and Vegetable Production Technology in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”

The project was executed over a four-year period at a cost of over seven million EC dollars.

It involves the establishment of eight Farmers’ Cooperatives producing different agricultural commodities, and the development of cultivations models for Watermelon, Pineapple, Sweet Pepper, Tomatoes and Carrots.

The handing over ceremony was held at the Orange Hill Agriculture Biotechnology Centre at 10:00 this morning.

The ceremony will hear addresses from Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, Montgomery Daniel, and Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Chen-Huan Ho.

The feature address will be delivered by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Saboto Caesar.







