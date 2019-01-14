DIGICEL CARCIP CONSULTATION

A Public Consultation was held here today, to discuss a project which will be implemented by Digicel and the Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Program (CARCIP).

The main aim of the project is to increase access to regional broadband networks and to advance the development of an Information Technology Enabled Services Industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Today’s Consultation takes place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown from ten this morning.

The Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Programme (CARCIP) is a project initiated by the World Bank and co-ordinated by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union.

CARCIP is designed to bridge the gaps in the region’s Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) infrastructure with the aim of fostering development, improving public service efficiency and enabling ICT innovation in its participating countries, which currently include St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and Grenada.







