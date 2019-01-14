2019 ESTIMATES AND BUDGET

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves will present the 2019 National Budget Address in Parliament on Monday February 4th.

According to information from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Budget Debate will be preceded by the debate on the 2019 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure on Tuesday January 29th 2019

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said consultations are being held with various sectors, in preparation for the final presentations

The 2018 Estimates had amounted to 993-million, 535 thousand, 449 dollars, a 1.7 percent increase over the approved budget for 2017.







