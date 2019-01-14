RICHLAND PARK NETBALL RESULTS

Defending champions, High Park United, VUL-TE-REZ and Teachers Co-operative Credit Union (TCCU) Star Girlswon matches in the VITA Malt Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.

High Park united defeated 3J’s Valley Strikers 36-26 on Saturday afternoon.

Yesterday afternoon, VUL-TE-REZ gained a 66-15 victory over Island Blends Blend Radio, and (TCCU) Star Girls beat Potential Girls 85-11.

This afternoon’s match will be between Bruce Law Chambers Netball Team and Country Meets Town V-SPORT Youth 5:30 at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related