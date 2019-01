The VITA Malt Richland Park Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when Country Meets Town V-SPORT defeated Bruce Law Chambers Netball Team 19-15 at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.

At the same venue this afternoon, High Park United will meet Island Blends Success Radio at 5:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related