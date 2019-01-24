SVGACS FUTURE

The Chairman of the St. Vincent Automotive Co-operative Society Alastair Alexander, said efforts will be made to ensure the sustainability of the organization in the years ahead.

His comments came as the society celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, under the theme: Fifty and Forging Ahead.

The Co-operative society was established in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on April 14, 1969.

Mr. Alexander said the management will continue to build upon its successes over the past 50 years.







