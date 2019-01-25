SEAFOOD PLANT

A 10-million dollar Packaging Plant for Fish, Lobster and Conch will soon be constructed here.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who was delivering the feature address at the Coastguard vessel commissioning ceremony on Monday.

The Prime Minister also said that a Jamaican Company is undertaking to buy 20-million dollars worth of seafood annually.

The Prime Minister said the Argyle International Airport has contributed to the increase in the price of Lobster here.

In light of this, the Prime Minister is calling for more Coastguard Surveillance so as to address crimes against fisherfolk, such as the theft of Lobsters.







