Vincentian students are being given an opportunity to see the Melisizwe Brothers perform at a Matinee Show this week.

The Show, dubbed The Gold Mind, will be staged at the Russell’s Auditorium this Friday February 1st from 2:00pm.

The event has been endorsed by the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry has asked Schools to give the required time off to those students who wish to attend.

The students will hear how the journey started for the Melisizwe Brothers, why they do what they do, and where they are going. The three brothers will also share how they discovered their Gold, and what persons can do to find and cultivate theirs.

The Melisizwe Brothers have appeared on Shows such as Ellen Degeneres, Steve Harvey, Times Square, The Apollo, Little Big Shots, America’s-Got-Talent and most recently landing the theme song role on Netflix Motown Magic

The profits from Friday’s event will be donated to the World Pediatric Programme.







