K’TOWN PREP ATHLETICS RESULTS

Brereton House with 529 points retained the Title at the Kingstown Preparatory School 70th Annual Athletics Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday.

Second was Wilson House with 522, Blue House was third with 476 points, and fourth was Eustace House with 458 points.

Solange Thomas of Brereton House with 23 points was the Girls Under-9 champion. The Boys Under-9s champion was Adriano Glasgow also of Brereton House.

The Girls Under-11 champion was Deandre Archibald of Wilson House with 23 points, and Xavier Ash also of Wilson House was the Boys Under-11 champion.

The Under-13 Girls Division was won by Mya Peters of John House with 30 points, and the Under-13 Boys Division was won by Jerrold McDowall of Wilson House with 30 points.

The Victrix Ludorium was Mya Peters of John House and the Victor Ludorium was Jerrold McDowall of Wilson House. 32 events were held at yesterday’s Championships.







