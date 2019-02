In the 2019 Pamenos Burke Primary School Athletics Championship, three houses, Yellow, Red and Green will compete tomorrow morning 9:30, at the Black Point Recreational Park at Byrea.

Reigning champions, Yellow House with 214 points lead the standing going into the Championships. They are closely followed by Green House with 213 points and Red House, third with 208 points.

Forty-five events are scheduled to be contested.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related