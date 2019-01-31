SPECIAL OLYMPICS SVG RADIO PROGRAMMES

Special Olympics SVG has started a weekly Radio Programme to heighten awareness of the organization and its bid to participate in Special Olympics 2019 from 14th to 21st March in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The programme is being aired each Sunday at 11:00 in the morning, on Magic Radio 103.7 F.M., and being hosted by Terrence Davis, a past student of the School for Children with Special Needs, a Special Olympics athlete, Coach and Training Director.

Addresses were made by Chairman of the Board of Directors Sir Errol Allen; athlete, Lavern Allick, Football Coach, Roger Gurley and National Director, SEZEV-RA Joseph.







