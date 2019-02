MRS MOREEN KING ANTHONY of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Diamond Village and Arnos Vale died on Friday February 8th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Friday February 15th at the Nevsky Yablokoff Memorial Chapel, 1700 Coney Island, New York. The body lies at the chapel from 4:00pm. The service begins at 6:00pm.







