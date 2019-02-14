PM AND UNION ISLAND ENERGY

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is developing a major Solar Energy project for the Grenadine Island of Union Island.

He made this statement in an interview with NBC News yesterday, as he outlined some of the matters he discussed with officials in Dubai, on the sidelines of the Seventh World Government Summit, which concluded on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said this project which is being funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will strengthen Electricity delivery and ensure a reduction in the price of Electricity in Union Island as the Government presses forward with its policy of Renewable Energy.

The delegation in Dubai includes the Prime Minister’s wife Eloise; his Executive Secretary, Angie Williams-Jackson; Senator Deborah Charles; Cultural Ambassador Rondy McIntosh; and Security Officer Station Sergeant Godwin Charles.

They will return home on Sunday February 17th.







